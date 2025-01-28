Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Demariyon Bolden, 9th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew member, prepares to load a guided bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. Completing challenges like this ensures Airmen are maintaining operational readiness and support capabilities to meet U.S. security obligations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)