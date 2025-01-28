Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 28th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew members prepare to load a cluster bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. Each BGS hand-selected a crew to compete against each other; the winner of the challenge will compete against other bases within Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)