    Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge [Image 6 of 8]

    Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force 28th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew members prepare to load a cluster bomb unit, during the Lone Star Challenge, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. Each BGS hand-selected a crew to compete against each other; the winner of the challenge will compete against other bases within Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 8846848
    VIRIN: 250124-F-QN813-1003
    Resolution: 7946x5297
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Dyess knocks out Lone Star Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    AFGSC
    9th BGS
    28th BGS
    Lone Star Challenge

