    NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages [Image 8 of 8]

    NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron shines a blacklight on a magnetic particle machine within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2024. NDI specialists focus on inspecting damages in aircraft equipment and systems unseen by the naked eye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    VIRIN: 241220-F-LY429-1035
    TAGS

    Inspection
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    maintenance
    NDI
    MXS

