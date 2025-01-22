NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages

A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron inspects a magnetic particle machine within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2024. NDI specialists use several methods including applying fluorescent penetrant, ultrasonic gel and utilizing X-rays to locate defects in equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8839456
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-LY429-1032
|Resolution:
|3855x2168
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
