NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages

U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 16, 2025. In order to identify imperfections within an aircraft system, NDI specialists undergo precise training to remain proficient with a large variety of equipment and chemicals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)