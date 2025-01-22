A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron dons safety equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2024. NDI specialists wear protective gear when inspecting aircraft equipment for possible defects to ensure safety while working with chemicals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8839459
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-LY429-1019
|Resolution:
|5273x2966
|Size:
|11.35 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.