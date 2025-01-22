NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron dons safety equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2024. NDI specialists wear protective gear when inspecting aircraft equipment for possible defects to ensure safety while working with chemicals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)