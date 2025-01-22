A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron applies liquid couplant during an ultrasonic inspection on a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. NDI specialists utilize non-invasive techniques on aircraft defects to ensure no further damage to equipment is caused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8839455
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-LY429-1021
|Resolution:
|4178x2350
|Size:
|577.98 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.