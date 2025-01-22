NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron applies liquid couplant during an ultrasonic inspection on a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. NDI specialists utilize non-invasive techniques on aircraft defects to ensure no further damage to equipment is caused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)