A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron shines a blacklight on a simulated aircraft part within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2024. NDI specialists focus on inspecting damage in aircraft equipment and systems unseen by the naked eye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8839458
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-LY429-1052
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|27.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.