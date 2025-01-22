NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron shines a blacklight on a simulated aircraft part within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2024. NDI specialists focus on inspecting damage in aircraft equipment and systems unseen by the naked eye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)