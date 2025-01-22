NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron inspects a simulated aircraft part within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2024. In order to identify imperfections within an aircraft system, NDI specialists undergo precise training to remain proficient with a large variety of equipment and chemicals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)