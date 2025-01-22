NDI specialists inspect aircraft damages

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force non-destructive inspection specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron perform an ultrasonic inspection on a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 133rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 16, 2025. NDI specialists use several methods including applying fluorescent penetrant, ultrasonic gel and utilizing X-rays to locate defects in equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)