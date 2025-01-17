Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection [Image 8 of 9]

    3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Mr. Travis Plunk, Intermodal Dry Cargo Re-Inspection Course instructor, instructs Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group on dry cargo inspection regulations during certification training on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participate in an Ammo-43 International Organization for Standardization container course to better equip personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 8838068
    VIRIN: 250114-M-OO238-1107
    Resolution: 6604x4403
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Eric Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conducts Ammo 43 ISO container course to qualify for inspection.
    MEF
    Marine Corps
    Marine Logistics Group
    Marines
    Maintenance Bn

