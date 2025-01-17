3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Travis Plunk, Intermodal Dry Cargo Re-Inspection Course instructor, instructs Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group on dry cargo inspection regulations during certification training on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participate in an Ammo-43 International Organization for Standardization container course to better equip personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)