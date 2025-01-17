3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Travis Plunk, an Intermodal Dry Cargo Re-Inspection Course instructor, trains Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group on inspecting the exterior of a dry cargo container during an inspection certification course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Ammo-43 International Organization for Standardization container course is a certification training to certify personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marie Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)