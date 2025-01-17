3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group observe the conditions of a dry cargo container during an inspection certification course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Ammo-43 International Organization for Standardization container is a certification training to certify personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 01:49
|Photo ID:
|8838057
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-OO238-2419
|Resolution:
|5923x3949
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
