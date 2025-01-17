3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Travis Plunk, Intermodal Dry Cargo Re-Inspection Course instructor, teaches Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group on various aspects of cargo container inspection criteria on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. International Organization for Standardization container course training equips personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)