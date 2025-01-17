3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Elizabeth Currin, an Intermodal Dry Cargo Re-Inspection Course instructor, Center, discusses the categories of dry cargo to Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. International Organization for Standardization container course training equips personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)