U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force conducts Ammo 43 ISO container course to qualify for inspection.

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Logistics Group conduct an Ammo-43 International Organization for Standardization container course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. Marines with 3rd MLG participate in an Ammo-43 ISO to better equip personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)