3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Karim A. Keita, a ground electronic systems maintenance technician, and Cpl. Brinden Williams, an aerial delivery specialist, both with 3d Marine Logistics Group, inspects the interior of dry cargo on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Marines with 3rd MLG participate in an Ammo-43 International Organization for Standardization container course to better equip personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)