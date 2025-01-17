3rd MLG Marines Gain Certification in Dry Cargo Container Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Karim A. Keita, a ground electronic systems maintenance technician, and Lance Cpl. Emily E. Cardenas, a metal field wielder, both with 3d Marine Logistics Group, checks for tears and splices in the interior of a dry cargo container during an inspection certification course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Marines with 3d MLG participate in an Ammo-43 International Organization for Standardization container course to better equip personal responsible for the reinspection of intermodal dry container with the necessary skills to perform effective and compliant inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)