8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

Airman First Class Cameron Poe, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal secondary team member, views information while Senior Airman Shae Barnard, 8th CES EOD primary team member, awaits details during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. Beverly Pack 25-1 marks the largest-scale agile combat employment generation, deployment, and sustainment exercise within Seventh Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)