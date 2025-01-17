8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman First Class Daniel Rodriguez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, wraps up a firehose during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. Robust readiness exercises like Beverly Pack provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)