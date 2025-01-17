Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1 [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airman First Class Daniel Rodriguez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, wraps up a firehose during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. Robust readiness exercises like Beverly Pack provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 8838002
    VIRIN: 250113-F-EX759-1180
    Resolution: 5188x3452
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Readiness
    8th CES
    Beverly Pack 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download