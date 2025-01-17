Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1 [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Shae Barnard, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal primary team member, Airman First Class Cameron Poe, 8th CES EOD secondary team member, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Price, 8th CES EOD team leader, set up a man transportable robotic system during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. The exercise advances the Wolf Pack’s ability to simultaneously generate and sustain operations at a main operating base and a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 8838003
    VIRIN: 250113-F-EX759-1239
    Resolution: 5159x3433
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1
    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Readiness
    8th CES
    Beverly Pack 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download