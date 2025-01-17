8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Shae Barnard, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal primary team member, Airman First Class Cameron Poe, 8th CES EOD secondary team member, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Price, 8th CES EOD team leader, set up a man transportable robotic system during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. The exercise advances the Wolf Pack’s ability to simultaneously generate and sustain operations at a main operating base and a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)