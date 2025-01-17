8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman First Class Cameron Poe, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal secondary team member, climbs into a joint EOD rapid response vehicle during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. The exercise advances the Wolf Pack’s ability to simultaneously generate and sustain operations at a main operating base and a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)