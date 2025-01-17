8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

A man transportable robotic system controlled by the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team is on scene at a simulated downed drone and ordnance during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. Beverly Pack 25-1 allowed the Wolf Pack to combine unit-specific ACE capabilities through various training scenarios to sustain and generate airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|01.13.2025
|01.22.2025 00:22
|8838006
|250113-F-EX759-1310
|2312x1716
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|1
|0
