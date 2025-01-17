8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin James, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Senior Airman Benjamin McEntire, 8th CES firefighter, attach a firehose to a defensive attack master stream during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. Bev Pack tests the Wolf Pack's efforts to innovate and adapt tactics, techniques, and procedures in response to the challenges of Great Power Competition, and to ensure the continued lethality and effectiveness of its forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)