    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1 [Image 4 of 11]

    8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gany Gamboa, 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron wing inspection team member, Tech. Sgt. Daviea Cowans, 8th LRS WIT member, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jenna Bodmer, 8th LRS WIT member, poses for a photo during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. The WIT is comprised of subject matter experts from various career fields throughout an organization who augment the Wing Inspector General in conducting inspections and exercises under the authority of the wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 8838000
    VIRIN: 250113-F-EX759-1161
    Resolution: 4491x2988
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Readiness
    8th LRS
    Beverly Pack 25-1

