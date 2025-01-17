8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gany Gamboa, 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron wing inspection team member, Tech. Sgt. Daviea Cowans, 8th LRS WIT member, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jenna Bodmer, 8th LRS WIT member, poses for a photo during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. The WIT is comprised of subject matter experts from various career fields throughout an organization who augment the Wing Inspector General in conducting inspections and exercises under the authority of the wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)