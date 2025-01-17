U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Price, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, watches as the man transportable robotic system is driven toward a simulated downed drone and ordnance during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. The exercise honed base defense, reception of forces, and combat airpower generation tactics to fortify Airmen’s skills in accomplishing the Wolf Pack’s core mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8838005
|VIRIN:
|250113-F-EX759-1303
|Resolution:
|4315x2871
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th FW Fire Department and EOD respond to Beverly Pack 25-1 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.