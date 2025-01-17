Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

Former White House staff and supporters attend former President Joe Biden's sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Attendees bid the 46th president farewell as he and former First Lady Jill Biden departed from America’s Airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8836495
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-II630-1153
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
