Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

An attendee looks into the distance during the sendoff ceremony for former President Joe Biden at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. More than 800 of the 46th president’s supporters and former staff were in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)
