    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen 

    316th Wing

    A U.S. Airman opens a hangar door during former President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The 46th president arrived on the flight line on a VH-3D Sea King helicopter, designated call sign Nighthawk 46. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 8836491
    VIRIN: 250120-F-II630-1040
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    60thPresidentialInauguration

