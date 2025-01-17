Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

A U.S. Airman opens a hangar door during former President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The 46th president arrived on the flight line on a VH-3D Sea King helicopter, designated call sign Nighthawk 46. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)
