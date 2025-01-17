Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield [Image 5 of 8]

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen 

    316th Wing

    Former President Joe Biden interacts with attendees during his sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The ceremony was attended by more than 800 of the 46th president’s supporters and former staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 8836494
    VIRIN: 250120-F-II630-1105
    Resolution: 4901x3272
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

