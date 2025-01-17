Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, 89th Airlift Wing commander, walks with former President Joe Biden at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Ochoa greeted the 46th president as he landed on a VH-3D Sea King helicopter, designated call sign Nighthawk 46. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)