U.S. Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, 89th Airlift Wing commander, walks with former President Joe Biden at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Ochoa greeted the 46th president as he landed on a VH-3D Sea King helicopter, designated call sign Nighthawk 46. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8836492
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-II630-1091
|Resolution:
|4930x3291
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.