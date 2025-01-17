Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield [Image 3 of 8]

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, 89th Airlift Wing commander, walks with former President Joe Biden at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Ochoa greeted the 46th president as he landed on a VH-3D Sea King helicopter, designated call sign Nighthawk 46. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)

    89th Airlift Wing
    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region
    President Joe Biden
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    60thPresidentialInauguration

