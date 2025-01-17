Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden's final sendoff: A historic farewell at America's Airfield

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen 

    316th Wing

    A U.S. Solider salutes during the national anthem at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Members from the U.S. Army provided ceremonial support for the ceremony, rendering full military honors for the 46th president. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 8836496
    VIRIN: 250120-F-II630-1112
    Resolution: 5646x3769
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Biden's final sendoff: A historic farewell at America's Airfield, by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield
