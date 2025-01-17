Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

89th Airlift Wing leadership greet former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. The Bidens arrived on Nighthawk 46, the VH-3D Sea King helicopter’s callsign, for a sendoff ceremony (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)