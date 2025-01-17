Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. William O'Neill, a Civil Affairs Officer, (Left) and 1st Lt. Dante Leary, a Platoon Leader (Right), both assigned to Task Force Armadillo, meet with the police chief of the Rukban Police Department during a visit to Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 8, 2025. The visit provides Task Force Armadillo Soldiers with deeper insight into the changes and challenges confronting local law enforcement. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)