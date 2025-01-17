Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol [Image 8 of 8]

    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

    SYRIA

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Maj. William O'Neill, a Civil Affairs Officer, (Left) and 1st Lt. Dante Leary, a Platoon Leader (Right), both assigned to Task Force Armadillo, meet with the police chief of the Rukban Police Department during a visit to Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 8, 2025. The visit provides Task Force Armadillo Soldiers with deeper insight into the changes and challenges confronting local law enforcement. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)

    Coalition
    Patrol
    Syria
    SFA
    Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

