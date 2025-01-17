Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dante Leary, platoon leader of 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo, discusses security details with soldiers from the Syrian Free Army during a patrol in Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 8, 2025. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)