Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

    SYRIA

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Military Working Dog Handler Sgt. Thorbjorn Moore and his military working dog, LLakota, both attached to Task Force Armadillo, provide security during a visit to the Rukban Police Department in Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 8, 2025. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8836046
    VIRIN: 250108-A-EN211-1676
    Resolution: 4480x6067
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol
    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol
    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol
    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol
    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol
    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol
    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol
    Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Patrol
    Syria
    SFA
    Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download