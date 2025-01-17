Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers attached to Task Force Armadillo help Syrian Free Army soldiers deliver supplies to providers at the Shaam Clinic in Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 8, 2025. During their visit to Rukban, the patrol met with clinic providers to gather a status update on the area and address local concerns. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)