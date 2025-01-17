Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

U.S. Army Military Working Dog Handler Sgt. Thorbjorn Moore and his military working dog, LLakota, both attached to Task Force Armadillo, provide security during a visit to the Rukban Police Department in Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 8, 2025. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)
