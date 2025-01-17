Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo, talk with local children during a visit to the Rukban Police Department with leaders of the Syrian Free Army in Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 8, 2025. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)