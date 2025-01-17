Task Force Armadillo and SFA Conduct Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local child escorts a U.S. Army Soldier with Task Force Armadillo back to his vehicle during a patrol of Rukban, Syria, with the Syrian Free Army (SFA) on Jan. 8, 2025. Coalition and partner force patrols around the area help reinforce regional security and stability. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)