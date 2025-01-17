From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Bobeck, 89th Maintenance Group commander; Lt. Col. Adrian Gonzales, 89th Airlift Wing plans and programs chief; and Lt. Col. Marie Harnly, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, coordinate preparations for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. Their efforts ensured the seamless execution of the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 22:34
|Photo ID:
|8835725
|VIRIN:
|250119-F-CW106-1460
|Resolution:
|7110x4740
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden's sendoff ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS