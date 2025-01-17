Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen set up chairs inside a hangar at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The chairs will accommodate hundreds of guests for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony on Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)