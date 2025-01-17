U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Kim, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, sets up electrical equipment at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The equipment will provide power for media covering President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony, ensuring uninterrupted support for the high-visibility event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 22:35
|Photo ID:
|8835723
|VIRIN:
|250119-F-CW106-1323
|Resolution:
|8030x5353
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.