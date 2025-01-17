Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Kim, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, sets up electrical equipment at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The equipment will provide power for media covering President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony, ensuring uninterrupted support for the high-visibility event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)