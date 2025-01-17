U.S. Airmen set up crowd control barriers inside a hangar at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The installation ensured a seamless and secure event for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 22:36
|Photo ID:
|8835721
|VIRIN:
|250119-F-CW106-1183
|Resolution:
|5925x3950
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.