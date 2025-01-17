Date Taken: 01.19.2025 Date Posted: 01.19.2025 22:36 Photo ID: 8835721 VIRIN: 250119-F-CW106-1183 Resolution: 5925x3950 Size: 1.58 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.