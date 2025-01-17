A podium stands at the center of a stage as preparations continue for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The setup was part of Andrews’ support for the nation’s transfer of power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|01.19.2025
|01.19.2025 22:35
|8835722
|250119-F-CW106-1215
|7271x4847
|1.53 MB
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.