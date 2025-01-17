Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Airmen install a stage skirt at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The Airmen ensured a professional setting for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony, highlighting Andrew’s dedication to precision and excellence in mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 22:34
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    USAF
    316th Wing
    President Joe Biden
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    60thPresidentialInauguration

