Date Taken: 01.19.2025 Date Posted: 01.19.2025 22:34 Photo ID: 8835724 VIRIN: 250119-F-CW106-1377 Resolution: 7456x4971 Size: 2.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.