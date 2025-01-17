Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors construct a press riser on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The riser will support media coverage of President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony following the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)