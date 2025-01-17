President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard" serving at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier conducts his walk at Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. The Tomb Guards have conducted uninterrupted 24 hour operations, year round since 1937 to maintain security and honor at the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)