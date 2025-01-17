President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” provide support during President-Elect of the United States Donald Trumps visit to Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. The visit to Arlington National Cemetery is in lead up to Monday’s Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)