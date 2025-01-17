Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” provide support during President-Elect of the United States Donald Trumps visit to Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. The visit to Arlington National Cemetery is in lead up to Monday’s Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 18:42
|Photo ID:
|8835505
|VIRIN:
|250119-A-YV330-9710
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.