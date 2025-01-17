Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 16 of 23]

    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” provide support during President-Elect of the United States Donald Trumps visit to Arlington National Cemetery January 19, 2025. The visit to Arlington National Cemetery is in lead up to Monday’s Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 8835505
    VIRIN: 250119-A-YV330-9710
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    President Donald Trump
    featurehiglight
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60
    Vice President JD Vance

