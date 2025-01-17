President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President-Elect of the United States, Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance render honors during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery January 19, 2025. Laying a wreath at the Tomb is an act of honoring fallen service members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The visit to Arlington National Cemetery is in lead up to Monday’s Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)