    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 23 of 24]

    President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    President-Elect of the United States, Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance render honors during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery January 19, 2025. Laying a wreath at the Tomb is an act of honoring fallen service members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The visit to Arlington National Cemetery is in lead up to Monday’s Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 8835511
    VIRIN: 250119-A-YV330-7640
    Resolution: 5097x3398
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance visit Arlington National Cemetery in advance of Inauguration Day [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President Donald Trump
    featurehiglight
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60
    Vice President JD Vance

